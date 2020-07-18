290 20 Street

Amenities

Flexible office/medical space on 1st floor (few steps up from ground level,) available in an amazing location convenient to all. Fully renovated with central air, hardwood floors, beautiful fully tiled bathrooms (public and private,) lobby waiting area with couches and a shared kitchenette. Multiple offices available including grand conference room with granite and 10 person custom conference table, custom upscale cabinet storage with mini fridge. Customizable to your needs - owner willing to do buildout for tenant. Suitable for any type of office, (real estate, billing, accounting, paper, or medical office.) Take one office space or all, flexible options. South Slope / Greenwood Heights just two blocks to the R train at Prospect Ave stop. Proximity to restaurants/cafes all along 5th and 7th Avenue.