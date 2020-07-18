All apartments in Brooklyn
290 20 Street
Last updated July 3 2020

290 20 Street

290 20th Street · (718) 532-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 20th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
lobby
Flexible office/medical space on 1st floor (few steps up from ground level,) available in an amazing location convenient to all. Fully renovated with central air, hardwood floors, beautiful fully tiled bathrooms (public and private,) lobby waiting area with couches and a shared kitchenette. Multiple offices available including grand conference room with granite and 10 person custom conference table, custom upscale cabinet storage with mini fridge. Customizable to your needs - owner willing to do buildout for tenant. Suitable for any type of office, (real estate, billing, accounting, paper, or medical office.) Take one office space or all, flexible options. South Slope / Greenwood Heights just two blocks to the R train at Prospect Ave stop. Proximity to restaurants/cafes all along 5th and 7th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 20 Street have any available units?
290 20 Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 20 Street have?
Some of 290 20 Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 20 Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 20 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 20 Street pet-friendly?
No, 290 20 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 290 20 Street offer parking?
No, 290 20 Street does not offer parking.
Does 290 20 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 20 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 20 Street have a pool?
No, 290 20 Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 20 Street have accessible units?
No, 290 20 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 20 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 20 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 20 Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 290 20 Street has units with air conditioning.
