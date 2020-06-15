All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

29 Willow Street

29 Willow Street · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5L · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Picture perfect and European chic with NYC skyline views. Fully furnished with absolutely no detail overlooked. Great location and flooded with light. Approx 900SF of luxury. This hidden gem is just 5 minutes from bustling Manhattan. Each residence is fully equipped with modern amenities and uniquely decorated with hand-picked designer finishes and original art. Windows in every room of these triple-exposure apartments afford light-drenched living with open views of gardens and period townhomes. Unusually spacious, crisp spaces, sumptuous linens, abundant table and kitchenware, and superior lighting join ample lounging, dining, storage and desk space so your every comfort is met. With personalized, hands-on management 29 Willow Street ensures a sense of serenity. Your experience at this urban oasis could only be enhanced by a stroll through the leafy streets of historic Brooklyn Heights to the stunning views on the Brooklyn Heights' Promenade just one block away. Please inquire Bi-Weekly housekeeping. Bring your Dog! The Perfect Stay......Welcome Home to Paradise!!* Please note, date availability are subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Willow Street have any available units?
29 Willow Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 29 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 29 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 29 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 29 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
