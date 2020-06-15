Amenities

Picture perfect and European chic with NYC skyline views. Fully furnished with absolutely no detail overlooked. Great location and flooded with light. Approx 900SF of luxury. This hidden gem is just 5 minutes from bustling Manhattan. Each residence is fully equipped with modern amenities and uniquely decorated with hand-picked designer finishes and original art. Windows in every room of these triple-exposure apartments afford light-drenched living with open views of gardens and period townhomes. Unusually spacious, crisp spaces, sumptuous linens, abundant table and kitchenware, and superior lighting join ample lounging, dining, storage and desk space so your every comfort is met. With personalized, hands-on management 29 Willow Street ensures a sense of serenity. Your experience at this urban oasis could only be enhanced by a stroll through the leafy streets of historic Brooklyn Heights to the stunning views on the Brooklyn Heights' Promenade just one block away. Please inquire Bi-Weekly housekeeping. Bring your Dog! The Perfect Stay......Welcome Home to Paradise!!* Please note, date availability are subject to change.*