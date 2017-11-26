All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

289 Herkimer Street

289 Herkimer Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2BR/1bath apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. This 2 bedroom apartment features a spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, modern bathroom and kitchen. Washer dryer are in unit. Private access to a roof deck with a amazing view of Bedstuy. Water includedThis location is a commuters dream only blocks away from trains and buses. Major shops and restaurants are only a block away on Fulton street.Video or socially distanced in-person tours are available.If you are interested in discovering more, please contact me for a virtual consultation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Herkimer Street have any available units?
289 Herkimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 289 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
289 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 289 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 289 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 289 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 289 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 289 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 289 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 289 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Herkimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
