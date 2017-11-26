289 Herkimer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/1bath apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. This 2 bedroom apartment features a spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, modern bathroom and kitchen. Washer dryer are in unit. Private access to a roof deck with a amazing view of Bedstuy. Water includedThis location is a commuters dream only blocks away from trains and buses. Major shops and restaurants are only a block away on Fulton street.Video or socially distanced in-person tours are available.If you are interested in discovering more, please contact me for a virtual consultation.