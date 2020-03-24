286 Stanhope St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 2-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Bushwick is truly one-of-a-kind! The unit features two large bedrooms that can easily accommodate queen size beds. A spiral staircase leading up to the private terrace, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, loads of cabinet and closet space, a large shared rooftop, and a parking garage for an additional fee! Spacious living room, tiled bathroom with a rainfall shower head, and the building features an elevator and laundry room! Conveniently located near the DeKalb Ave. L Train! Just a 20 minute commute the city! ***Net effective rent is advertised, gross rent is 2699 with 4-weeks free rent on a 1-year lease agreement!call/taxt today for showing 929.810.6270 ari skyline14435