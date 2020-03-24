All apartments in Brooklyn
286 Stanhope St

286 Stanhope Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

286 Stanhope Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 2-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Bushwick is truly one-of-a-kind! The unit features two large bedrooms that can easily accommodate queen size beds. A spiral staircase leading up to the private terrace, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, loads of cabinet and closet space, a large shared rooftop, and a parking garage for an additional fee! Spacious living room, tiled bathroom with a rainfall shower head, and the building features an elevator and laundry room! Conveniently located near the DeKalb Ave. L Train! Just a 20 minute commute the city! ***Net effective rent is advertised, gross rent is 2699 with 4-weeks free rent on a 1-year lease agreement!call/taxt today for showing 929.810.6270 ari skyline14435

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Stanhope St have any available units?
286 Stanhope St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 286 Stanhope St have?
Some of 286 Stanhope St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Stanhope St currently offering any rent specials?
286 Stanhope St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Stanhope St pet-friendly?
No, 286 Stanhope St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 286 Stanhope St offer parking?
Yes, 286 Stanhope St does offer parking.
Does 286 Stanhope St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Stanhope St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Stanhope St have a pool?
No, 286 Stanhope St does not have a pool.
Does 286 Stanhope St have accessible units?
No, 286 Stanhope St does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Stanhope St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Stanhope St has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Stanhope St have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Stanhope St does not have units with air conditioning.
