2848 West 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking air conditioning

Multiple units available for lease in a beautiful new construction building.

Washer/Dryer in Units/Central Heat/AC/Balcony/Elevator/Parking

Steps away from The Coney Island Subway station (F/Q/D/N trains) & multiple buses.

Minutes away from the beach & boardwalk, and Luna Park (Amusement Park)

Lots of Shops, restaurants & salons within walking distance.



**NO FEE rentals**

PLEASE read this section for rental information:

Studio apartments: $1,800/Mo (488-525 Sq-ft)

1 Bedroom apartments: $2,100/Mo (from 710-719 Sq-ft)

2 Bedroom apartments: $2,400/Mo (850-870 Sq-ft)



Call Thomas Gambino

Big Apple Realty Group

718-576-3415



