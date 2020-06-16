All apartments in Brooklyn
2848 West 15th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2848 West 15th Street

2848 W 15th St · (718) 576-3415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2848 W 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Coney Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
Multiple units available for lease in a beautiful new construction building.
Washer/Dryer in Units/Central Heat/AC/Balcony/Elevator/Parking
Steps away from The Coney Island Subway station (F/Q/D/N trains) & multiple buses.
Minutes away from the beach & boardwalk, and Luna Park (Amusement Park)
Lots of Shops, restaurants & salons within walking distance.

**NO FEE rentals**
PLEASE read this section for rental information:
Studio apartments: $1,800/Mo (488-525 Sq-ft)
1 Bedroom apartments: $2,100/Mo (from 710-719 Sq-ft)
2 Bedroom apartments: $2,400/Mo (850-870 Sq-ft)

Call Thomas Gambino
Big Apple Realty Group
718-576-3415

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12892434

(RLNE5408402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 West 15th Street have any available units?
2848 West 15th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2848 West 15th Street have?
Some of 2848 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2848 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2848 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2848 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 2848 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2848 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2848 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2848 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2848 West 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
