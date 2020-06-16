2848 West 15th Street

Amenities
Multiple units available for lease in a beautiful new construction building.
Washer/Dryer in Units/Central Heat/AC/Balcony/Elevator/Parking
Steps away from The Coney Island Subway station (F/Q/D/N trains) & multiple buses.
Minutes away from the beach & boardwalk, and Luna Park (Amusement Park)
Lots of Shops, restaurants & salons within walking distance.
**NO FEE rentals**
PLEASE read this section for rental information:
Studio apartments: $1,800/Mo (488-525 Sq-ft)
1 Bedroom apartments: $2,100/Mo (from 710-719 Sq-ft)
2 Bedroom apartments: $2,400/Mo (850-870 Sq-ft)
Call Thomas Gambino
Big Apple Realty Group
718-576-3415
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12892434
