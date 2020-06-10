283 Warren Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities bbq/grill

All the amenities, location and great price in this 2.5 bedroom 2 bath garden apartment located on one of Cobble Hills's nicest tree lined blocks that you have been looking for. Well laid out with a spacious living room and kitchen, bedrooms are on the smaller side but the rest of the space makes up for it.



One large bathroom and one huge bathroom with a a separate Jacuzzi and soaking tub plus a glassed in shower. Every corner has been utilized, so that includes lots of storage space throughout.



The tenant's portion of the garden allows for great barbecuing area or just hanging out. The apartment has central air and heart conditioning. Washer/electric dryer in the unit. Electric is divided with landlord.



Close to 7 subway lines (F, G, 2, 3, 4, 5, R) PLUS Trader Joes, Union Market, Sahadis, Shelsky's Deli, Staubitz Butcher and all that Court and Smith street have to offer.



Sorry no Pets



No fee for a 2 year lease only