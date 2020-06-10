All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 283 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
283 Warren Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:14 PM

283 Warren Street

283 Warren Street · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

283 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
All the amenities, location and great price in this 2.5 bedroom 2 bath garden apartment located on one of Cobble Hills's nicest tree lined blocks that you have been looking for. Well laid out with a spacious living room and kitchen, bedrooms are on the smaller side but the rest of the space makes up for it.

One large bathroom and one huge bathroom with a a separate Jacuzzi and soaking tub plus a glassed in shower. Every corner has been utilized, so that includes lots of storage space throughout.

The tenant's portion of the garden allows for great barbecuing area or just hanging out. The apartment has central air and heart conditioning. Washer/electric dryer in the unit. Electric is divided with landlord.

Close to 7 subway lines (F, G, 2, 3, 4, 5, R) PLUS Trader Joes, Union Market, Sahadis, Shelsky's Deli, Staubitz Butcher and all that Court and Smith street have to offer.

Sorry no Pets

No fee for a 2 year lease only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Warren Street have any available units?
283 Warren Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 283 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 283 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 283 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 283 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 283 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 283 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 283 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 283 Warren Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity