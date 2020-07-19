All apartments in Brooklyn
283 Cumberland Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

283 Cumberland Street

283 Cumberland Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

283 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Gorgeous, renovated, and centrally located garden apartment, tucked away on one of the most charming blocks in Fort Greene. This lovely one-bedroom garden unit boasts original details, while also having all of the conveniences of modern living. Enjoy a large private outdoor patio, an in-unit washer/dryer, restored original floors, and a windowed bathroom, this apartment is truly a dream.
With Fort Greene park just one block away, the Fort Greene farmers market, acclaimed Brooklyn Academy of Music down the street, Whole Foods Markets 365 supermarket, the Barclays Center, City Point, Atlantic Terminal shops and transportation hub, and endless choices of top rated restaurants, you get it all. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Cumberland Street have any available units?
283 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 283 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 283 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 283 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 283 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Cumberland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 283 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 283 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Cumberland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
