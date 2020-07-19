283 Cumberland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, renovated, and centrally located garden apartment, tucked away on one of the most charming blocks in Fort Greene. This lovely one-bedroom garden unit boasts original details, while also having all of the conveniences of modern living. Enjoy a large private outdoor patio, an in-unit washer/dryer, restored original floors, and a windowed bathroom, this apartment is truly a dream.

With Fort Greene park just one block away, the Fort Greene farmers market, acclaimed Brooklyn Academy of Music down the street, Whole Foods Markets 365 supermarket, the Barclays Center, City Point, Atlantic Terminal shops and transportation hub, and endless choices of top rated restaurants, you get it all. Sorry, no dogs.