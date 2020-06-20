282 E 38th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

BRAND NEW Superbly renovated 2nd floor apartment rental available today! Everything about this unit is Bright and welcoming. A 6-ft row of bay windows allows glorious sunlight to drench the open floor plan.A great open space for entertaining family and friends there is also ample space for formal dining. Travel down the hall the master bedroom with and en-suite bath shower that features modern fixtures and beautiful tiling. The second bedroom leads to the outdoor terrace. The second and third bedrooms share a spacious full bath. The apartment boasts additional amenities that include: Central Air Conditioning, Outdoor Terrace, High Ceilings, Skylight, Washer/Dryer, Recessed lighting. Close to major transportation, SUNY Downstate Medical, Kings County Hospital, Shops, Restaurants and Cafes!