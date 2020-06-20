All apartments in Brooklyn
282 E 38th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

282 E 38th St

282 East 38th Street · (888) 276-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

282 East 38th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
BRAND NEW Superbly renovated 2nd floor apartment rental available today! Everything about this unit is Bright and welcoming. A 6-ft row of bay windows allows glorious sunlight to drench the open floor plan.A great open space for entertaining family and friends there is also ample space for formal dining. Travel down the hall the master bedroom with and en-suite bath shower that features modern fixtures and beautiful tiling. The second bedroom leads to the outdoor terrace. The second and third bedrooms share a spacious full bath. The apartment boasts additional amenities that include: Central Air Conditioning, Outdoor Terrace, High Ceilings, Skylight, Washer/Dryer, Recessed lighting. Close to major transportation, SUNY Downstate Medical, Kings County Hospital, Shops, Restaurants and Cafes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 E 38th St have any available units?
282 E 38th St has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 E 38th St have?
Some of 282 E 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
282 E 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 E 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 282 E 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 282 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 282 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 282 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 E 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 282 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 282 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 282 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 282 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 E 38th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 282 E 38th St has units with air conditioning.
