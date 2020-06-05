282 E 32nd St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
New construction, you'll be the first tenant to enjoy this brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment.
Key Features:
- Net rent advertised, 2 months free on a 16-month lease, gross monthly payments will be $3,040
- Two blocks from 2 and 5 trains for express commute at Beverly Road
- Oversized windows let in great natural light
- Modern appliances
- Spacious layout
- Central air/heat
- Common roof access with unobstructed views
- Parking in the building (additional fee)
- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College
- Multiple layouts available
- Multiple lease terms and concessions available
Need To Know:
- Guarantors accepted
- Pet Friendly
Building Features:
- Keyless entry
- Laundry
- Parking garage
- Restaurants nearby
- Shopping nearby
- Transportation nearby
- Virtual doorman
- Close to Grocery Stores
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Video Intercom
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
(RLNE5480571)