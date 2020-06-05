All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

282 E 32nd St

282 East 32nd Street · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

282 East 32nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
new construction
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

New construction, you'll be the first tenant to enjoy this brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment.

Key Features:
- Net rent advertised, 2 months free on a 16-month lease, gross monthly payments will be $3,040
- Two blocks from 2 and 5 trains for express commute at Beverly Road
- Oversized windows let in great natural light
- Modern appliances
- Spacious layout
- Central air/heat
- Common roof access with unobstructed views
- Parking in the building (additional fee)
- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College
- Multiple layouts available
- Multiple lease terms and concessions available

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments
- Apply on-the-go

Need To Know:
- Guarantors accepted
- Pet Friendly

Building Features:
- Keyless entry
- Laundry
- Parking garage
- Restaurants nearby
- Shopping nearby
- Transportation nearby
- Virtual doorman
- Close to Grocery Stores

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Video Intercom

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

(RLNE5480571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 E 32nd St have any available units?
282 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 282 E 32nd St have?
Some of 282 E 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
282 E 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 E 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 282 E 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 282 E 32nd St does offer parking.
Does 282 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 E 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 282 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 282 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 282 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 282 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 E 32nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 282 E 32nd St has units with air conditioning.
