282 E 32nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking garage key fob access media room new construction

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



New construction, you'll be the first tenant to enjoy this brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment.



Key Features:

- Net rent advertised, 2 months free on a 16-month lease, gross monthly payments will be $3,040

- Two blocks from 2 and 5 trains for express commute at Beverly Road

- Oversized windows let in great natural light

- Modern appliances

- Spacious layout

- Central air/heat

- Common roof access with unobstructed views

- Parking in the building (additional fee)

- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College

- Multiple layouts available

- Multiple lease terms and concessions available



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments

- Apply on-the-go



Need To Know:

- Guarantors accepted

- Pet Friendly



Building Features:

- Keyless entry

- Laundry

- Parking garage

- Restaurants nearby

- Shopping nearby

- Transportation nearby

- Virtual doorman

- Close to Grocery Stores



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Queen size br

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light

- Video Intercom



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



(RLNE5480571)