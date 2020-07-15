2818 Albemarle Road

Amenities

Welcome to Flatbush!Spacious and bright three bedroom, two full bath apartment in the heart of Flatbush. Walk up your private entrance and staircase to an expansive living room, lit up by northern exposure with a total of five windows. The freshly renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Walk down the hardwood hallway to three separate queen size bedrooms. One has a skylight while the master has an en suite bathroom. - Access to 2/5 train at Church Ave - Nearby Kings Theatre, Stop & Shop, Prospect Park, Brooklyn College and moreCall today to make this lovely apartment yours!