Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2818 Albemarle Road

2818 Albemarle Road · (718) 765-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2818 Albemarle Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to Flatbush!Spacious and bright three bedroom, two full bath apartment in the heart of Flatbush. Walk up your private entrance and staircase to an expansive living room, lit up by northern exposure with a total of five windows. The freshly renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Walk down the hardwood hallway to three separate queen size bedrooms. One has a skylight while the master has an en suite bathroom. - Access to 2/5 train at Church Ave - Nearby Kings Theatre, Stop & Shop, Prospect Park, Brooklyn College and moreCall today to make this lovely apartment yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Albemarle Road have any available units?
2818 Albemarle Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2818 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Albemarle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road offer parking?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not offer parking.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Albemarle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Albemarle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
