277 1st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony elevator fireplace

277 1 St Street, is one of Park Slopes premier, boutique developments, consisting of just 6 unique units. Unit 3A is an immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 spacious balconies, a private roof deck with a kitchen hook up, and floor to ceiling windows in nearly every room. The gourmet kitchen opens to a luxurious living room with a working fireplace and verdant views.



The private elevator lands you in a generous hall which leads to the bedroom wing, and the enormous master bedroom with ensuite bath and huge walk-in custom closet (or windowed office). An organized and efficient laundry room complete this open, stylish home.



The building features a geothermal cooling system, an integrated water filtration system, and a high-efficiency cooling heating system.



Located in the very heart of Park Slope, 277 1st is close J.J Byrne Park, Prospect Park, Whole Foods, transportation, the Barclays Center, and all the wonderful shops and restaurants on 5th Ave.

More Photos to Come! Available June 15!