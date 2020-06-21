All apartments in Brooklyn
277 1st Street

Location

277 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
277 1 St Street, is one of Park Slopes premier, boutique developments, consisting of just 6 unique units. Unit 3A is an immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 spacious balconies, a private roof deck with a kitchen hook up, and floor to ceiling windows in nearly every room. The gourmet kitchen opens to a luxurious living room with a working fireplace and verdant views.

The private elevator lands you in a generous hall which leads to the bedroom wing, and the enormous master bedroom with ensuite bath and huge walk-in custom closet (or windowed office). An organized and efficient laundry room complete this open, stylish home.

The building features a geothermal cooling system, an integrated water filtration system, and a high-efficiency cooling heating system.

Located in the very heart of Park Slope, 277 1st is close J.J Byrne Park, Prospect Park, Whole Foods, transportation, the Barclays Center, and all the wonderful shops and restaurants on 5th Ave.
More Photos to Come! Available June 15!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 1st Street have any available units?
277 1st Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 277 1st Street have?
Some of 277 1st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 277 1st Street offer parking?
No, 277 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 277 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 1st Street have a pool?
No, 277 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 277 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
