Brooklyn, NY
276 3rd Avenue
276 3rd Avenue

276 3rd Avenue · (347) 352-0989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

276 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Steal of a deal in the heart of Gowanus! Cozy first floor two bedroom apartment. Bedrooms on opposite sides connected by a combined livingroom/ kitchen space (approx 916). One large bedroom that can easily fit a king bed and furniture. The other bedroom can fit a queen and furniture. One block to the R train, 3 blocks to Whole Foods, and 12min walk to Barclays Center.,Steal of a deal in the heart of Gowanus! Cozy first floor two bedroom apartment. Bedrooms on opposite sides connected by a combined livingroom/ kitchen space (approx 9x16). Great a for a single, couple, or roommates that don't need a ton of space. One large bedroom that can easily fit a king bed and furniture. The smaller bedroom can fit a queen and dresser. One block to the R train, 3 blocks to Whole Foods, and 10min walk to Barclay's Center. Restaurants, bars, and activities galore! No dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 3rd Avenue have any available units?
276 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 276 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
276 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 276 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 276 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 276 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 276 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 276 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
