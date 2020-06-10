276 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Steal of a deal in the heart of Gowanus! Cozy first floor two bedroom apartment. Bedrooms on opposite sides connected by a combined livingroom/ kitchen space (approx 9x16). Great a for a single, couple, or roommates that don't need a ton of space. One large bedroom that can easily fit a king bed and furniture. The smaller bedroom can fit a queen and dresser. One block to the R train, 3 blocks to Whole Foods, and 10min walk to Barclay's Center. Restaurants, bars, and activities galore! No dogs allowed.