Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

275 South 5th Street

275 South 5th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 South 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
The building has countless stunning indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a fully-attended lobby, fitness center with outdoor space, half-court basketball court, penthouse lounge, and an expansive outdoor terrace featuring multiple dining areas, grills, a great lawn, a community garden, and more.From soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to mesmerizing views of the Manhattan skyline and Williamsburg Bridge, every element within The Dime has been carefully curated and designed to evoke true tranquility and relaxation for residents.Building Amenities:-24 hour concierge-Private penthouse lounge-Indoor/outdoor state of the art fitness center-Basketball court-Outdoor gaming terrace-Indoor/outdoor lounge with grills and lush greenery-Community garden-Bike StorageNet rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 South 5th Street have any available units?
275 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 275 South 5th Street have?
Some of 275 South 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 South 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 275 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 275 South 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 275 South 5th Street offers parking.
Does 275 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 South 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 275 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 275 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 275 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 South 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 South 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
