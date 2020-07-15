275 South 5th Street

Amenities

The building has countless stunning indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a fully-attended lobby, fitness center with outdoor space, half-court basketball court, penthouse lounge, and an expansive outdoor terrace featuring multiple dining areas, grills, a great lawn, a community garden, and more.From soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to mesmerizing views of the Manhattan skyline and Williamsburg Bridge, every element within The Dime has been carefully curated and designed to evoke true tranquility and relaxation for residents.Building Amenities:-24 hour concierge-Private penthouse lounge-Indoor/outdoor state of the art fitness center-Basketball court-Outdoor gaming terrace-Indoor/outdoor lounge with grills and lush greenery-Community garden-Bike StorageNet rent advertised