Available June 1st, 274 Clifton Place is a beautifully renovated apartment on the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy border. This home is located on the top floor of a meticulously maintained brownstone and comes fully furnished while offering an excellent layout, sunny street views, and great convenience. At the entrance of the apartment is a nice size closet for your coats and boots. As you enter the apartment, you walk right into a lovely kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances+dishwasher. There's a breakfast bar for seating. The kitchen receives sun-bursting light since its just below a sky-light. Across from the kitchen is a generous size living room with North facing sunlight. A queen size bedroom with closet space is next to the living room. A laundry closet with a large washer/dryer is located just down the hall. Next to the laundry is the first full bathroom with a soaking tub. Next, you'll find the remaining master bedroom with an attached walk-in closet and en-suite windowed bathroom. This bathroom has a glass stall shower and vanity that holds plenty of essentials. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent. This apartment has it all!This apartment is conveniently located just 1 block to the Bedford-Nostrand G train and tons of neighborhood amenities such as the Bedford YMCA and Metropolitan City Market. Other transportation options include the Nostrand A,C, Franklin C/S and the LIRR. There's also an abundance of cafes and restaurants in the area. Some local favorites include Black Swan, Rustik Tavern, Fancy Nancy, Speedy Romeo, and Bedford Manor. Commuting to Downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan is effortless!**Please note, this is a furnished unit. This is not optional.