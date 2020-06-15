All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

274 Clifton Place

274 Clifton Place · (718) 422-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

274 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available June 1st, 274 Clifton Place is a beautifully renovated apartment on the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy border. This home is located on the top floor of a meticulously maintained brownstone and comes fully furnished while offering an excellent layout, sunny street views, and great convenience. At the entrance of the apartment is a nice size closet for your coats and boots. As you enter the apartment, you walk right into a lovely kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances+dishwasher. There's a breakfast bar for seating. The kitchen receives sun-bursting light since its just below a sky-light. Across from the kitchen is a generous size living room with North facing sunlight. A queen size bedroom with closet space is next to the living room. A laundry closet with a large washer/dryer is located just down the hall. Next to the laundry is the first full bathroom with a soaking tub. Next, you'll find the remaining master bedroom with an attached walk-in closet and en-suite windowed bathroom. This bathroom has a glass stall shower and vanity that holds plenty of essentials. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent. This apartment has it all!This apartment is conveniently located just 1 block to the Bedford-Nostrand G train and tons of neighborhood amenities such as the Bedford YMCA and Metropolitan City Market. Other transportation options include the Nostrand A,C, Franklin C/S and the LIRR. There's also an abundance of cafes and restaurants in the area. Some local favorites include Black Swan, Rustik Tavern, Fancy Nancy, Speedy Romeo, and Bedford Manor. Commuting to Downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan is effortless!**Please note, this is a furnished unit. This is not optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Clifton Place have any available units?
274 Clifton Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 274 Clifton Place have?
Some of 274 Clifton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
274 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
No, 274 Clifton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 274 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 274 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 274 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Clifton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 274 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 274 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 274 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Clifton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
