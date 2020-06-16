All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 271 Jefferson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
271 Jefferson Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

271 Jefferson Avenue

271 Jefferson Avenue · (917) 548-6196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

271 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Super sunny Bedford Stuyvesant 2 bedroom. This stunning corner townhouse in Bed-Stuy has 2 bedrooms, one is a large master bedroom the other is the traditional brownstone hall room suitable for a child's room or an office. From the 1880s stained glass that accents 3 huge windows across the living room with southern and western views to the amazing fireplace mantel that has ornate woodwork. Onward to a lovely, windowed eat-in kitchen with oak cabinets. The large master bedroom boasts the second fireplace mantel, two windows facing north, and an ensuite bathroom with a large window and a small skylight. Smoke free and no pets.,Super Sunny Bedford Stuyvesant 2 bedroom. This stunning corner townhouse in Bed-Stuy, has 2 bedrooms, one is a large master bedroom the other is the traditional brownstone hall room suitable for a child's room or an office. This apt that has to be seen to truly appreciate its beauty. From the 1800 s stained glass that accents the 3 huge windows across the living room with southern and western views to the amazing fireplace mantel that has ornate woodwork. Onward to a lovely windowed eat-in kitchen with lots of oak cabinets. The Large master bedroom boasts the second fireplace mantel, two windows facing north and a new ensuite bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
271 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 271 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
271 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 271 Jefferson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity