270 21st Street

This sprawling modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is on the 2nd floor of a modern, architect designed, energy efficient 3 story boutique condominium, on a serene tree-lined street on one of the prettiest blocks in Greenwood Heights. It boasts over 1100 internal square feet plus 250 square feet of outdoor space.

Upon entering, you'll notice the expansive living and dining area, which measures 25' feet wide. A wall of windows facing the balcony and lush yard bring gorgeous Southern/Western afternoon and evening light. The open kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner stove, Bosch dishwasher and cabinet space throughout. Discreet built-in bench + shelving in the dining area allows for additional seating and storage. In the back, two large bedrooms with deep closets allow for King size beds and desks, with large open windows in both rooms. This home does not spare details, with solid wood doors throughout, ample closet space, and unique cement flooring that optimize heating and cooling. Washer/dryer in unit, central heat and AC throughout, and bike storage in basement. Zoned for PS 10, a few blocks away from the R train and around the corner from Giuseppina's pizza, Lot 2, Battlehill Tavern and all the shops and restaurants along Fifth Avenue.