All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 270 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
270 21st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

270 21st Street

270 21st Street · (347) 897-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

270 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
This sprawling modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is on the 2nd floor of a modern, architect designed, energy efficient 3 story boutique condominium, on a serene tree-lined street on one of the prettiest blocks in Greenwood Heights. It boasts over 1100 internal square feet plus 250 square feet of outdoor space.
Upon entering, you'll notice the expansive living and dining area, which measures 25' feet wide. A wall of windows facing the balcony and lush yard bring gorgeous Southern/Western afternoon and evening light. The open kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner stove, Bosch dishwasher and cabinet space throughout. Discreet built-in bench + shelving in the dining area allows for additional seating and storage. In the back, two large bedrooms with deep closets allow for King size beds and desks, with large open windows in both rooms. This home does not spare details, with solid wood doors throughout, ample closet space, and unique cement flooring that optimize heating and cooling. Washer/dryer in unit, central heat and AC throughout, and bike storage in basement. Zoned for PS 10, a few blocks away from the R train and around the corner from Giuseppina's pizza, Lot 2, Battlehill Tavern and all the shops and restaurants along Fifth Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 21st Street have any available units?
270 21st Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 21st Street have?
Some of 270 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 270 21st Street offer parking?
No, 270 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 270 21st Street has a pool.
Does 270 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 270 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 270 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity