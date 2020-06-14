All apartments in Brooklyn
27 Albany Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

27 Albany Avenue

27 Albany Ave · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Albany Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$4,182

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
garage
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee, Brand New 3 Bedroom With Private Terrace Available 6/22 + Offering 1 Month Free!

Featuring oversized, floor to ceiling windows, this spacious unit is flooded with natural sunlight and comes with a huge private terrace. The gourmet, fully equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with an open layout, stainless steel, GE appliances, and white Caesarstone countertops. For your convenience, all residences are equipped with GE Washer and Dryer. No need to worry about storage anymore, as all units have additional closet and cabinet space.

27 Albany comes with an endless list of facilities that will complement your urban lifestyle, and it is just a quick stroll from the A and C subway lines. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a fully-equipped fitness center, a relaxing lounge and game room, and communal outdoor terraces with unobstructed skyline views. For your security and convenience, 27 Albany also has a Virtual Doorman and package room, so you don't miss a beat. To top it all off, the building offers onsite parking and is entirely smoke-free.

Contact us for a tour today!

-Subway One Block Away
-Pets Accepted
-Guarantors Allowed

**All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.
**Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Equal Housing Opportunity

,No Fee, Oversized Brand New 3-Bedroom 2-Bathroom with a Wraparound Terrace! | Now Offering 1 Month Free + OP Be the first to live in this luxurious apartment, which is ideal for shares! Featuring oversized, floor to ceiling windows, this spacious unit is flooded with natural sunlight. The gourmet, fully equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with an open layout, stainless steel, GE appliances, and white caesarstone countertops. For your convenience, the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and all residences are equipped with GE Washer and Dryer. No need to worry about storage anymore, as all units have additional closet and cabinet space. 27 Albany comes with an endless list of facilities that will complement your urban lifestyle, and it is just a quick stroll from the A and C subway lines. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a fully equipped fitness center, a relaxing lounge and game room, and communal outdoor terraces with unobstructed skyline views. For your security and convenience, 27 Albany also has a Virtual Doorman and package room, so you don't miss a beat. To top it all off, the building offers onsite parking and is entirely smoke-free.
Contact us for a tour today! -Subway One Block Away-Pets Accepted-Guarantors Allowed **All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Albany Avenue have any available units?
27 Albany Avenue has a unit available for $4,182 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Albany Avenue have?
Some of 27 Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 Albany Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 27 Albany Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 Albany Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27 Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Albany Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Albany Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Albany Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
