27 Albany Avenue

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



No Fee, Brand New 3 Bedroom With Private Terrace Available 6/22 + Offering 1 Month Free!



Featuring oversized, floor to ceiling windows, this spacious unit is flooded with natural sunlight and comes with a huge private terrace. The gourmet, fully equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with an open layout, stainless steel, GE appliances, and white Caesarstone countertops. For your convenience, all residences are equipped with GE Washer and Dryer. No need to worry about storage anymore, as all units have additional closet and cabinet space.



27 Albany comes with an endless list of facilities that will complement your urban lifestyle, and it is just a quick stroll from the A and C subway lines. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a fully-equipped fitness center, a relaxing lounge and game room, and communal outdoor terraces with unobstructed skyline views. For your security and convenience, 27 Albany also has a Virtual Doorman and package room, so you don't miss a beat. To top it all off, the building offers onsite parking and is entirely smoke-free.



Contact us for a tour today!



-Subway One Block Away

-Pets Accepted

-Guarantors Allowed



**All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.

**Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.



Equal Housing Opportunity



