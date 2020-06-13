All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 268 East 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
268 East 39th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

268 East 39th Street

268 East 39th Street · (718) 290-1528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

268 East 39th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath duplex in 2 family brick home in close vicinity to Downstate + Kings County hospitals.A private entrance leads to a spacious living room with cathedral ceiling and dining area, both with beautiful hardwood flooring, separated by a small wall from a fairly open ceramic tiled kitchen with a granite counter w/backsplash, a dishwasher, and new SS appliances. This first level Also has a ceramic tiled half bath. The 2nd floor has a small loft area looking down onto the living room. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor, again, with hardwood flooring except for the ceramic baths. One of the 3 bedrooms has an en-suite. With heat, hot & cold water included in the monthly rent this well designed unit is fully loaded and well priced. There are not many duplex units on the market so do not regret missing this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 East 39th Street have any available units?
268 East 39th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 East 39th Street have?
Some of 268 East 39th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 East 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 East 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 East 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 268 East 39th Street offer parking?
No, 268 East 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 East 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 East 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 East 39th Street have a pool?
No, 268 East 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 East 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 268 East 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 East 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 East 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 East 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 East 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 268 East 39th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity