268 East 39th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath duplex in 2 family brick home in close vicinity to Downstate + Kings County hospitals.A private entrance leads to a spacious living room with cathedral ceiling and dining area, both with beautiful hardwood flooring, separated by a small wall from a fairly open ceramic tiled kitchen with a granite counter w/backsplash, a dishwasher, and new SS appliances. This first level Also has a ceramic tiled half bath. The 2nd floor has a small loft area looking down onto the living room. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor, again, with hardwood flooring except for the ceramic baths. One of the 3 bedrooms has an en-suite. With heat, hot & cold water included in the monthly rent this well designed unit is fully loaded and well priced. There are not many duplex units on the market so do not regret missing this gem.