268 7th Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Available mid-July



New renovation with private outdoor space in the center of Park Slope, two blocks to the subway, zoned for PS 39 Bristow (nycenet.edu) and 20 feet from PS 118 Sendak.



Unit 1 offers a flexible duplex layout and exclusive use of the backyard. Occupying the first floor and the rear basement, the unit enjoys high ceilings (approx. 10 ft) on the first floor and backyard access from both levels. Both upper and lower rear rooms have a wall of glass windows and a door to the yard and were conceived as flex living / bedroom / office or other use. Large custom tilt & turn triple-pane windows let in abundant light but virtually no sound. Hidden HVAC throughout can provide perfect temperature control year-round. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and pure white quartz counter tops with brass-gold accents built around a gas range and vented hood, refrigerator w/ ice maker, and dishwasher with a custom panel. An oversized stacked washer and separate, vented gas dryer are included.



Other unit features include a mix of recessed and select ceiling mounted lighting notably a Coletta 9-light fixture in the upper rear room. The lower rear room has a porcelain floor tile with radiant heating underneath. The kitchen has a pullout faucet and undercabinet lighting. The appliances: All appliances are Whirlpool, with the exception of the Bosch dishwasher. The 1st floor bathroom features a Kohler soaking tub and Toto toilet, recessed mirror cabinet, and custom sink cabinet. The geometric tiling is a mix of black & white porcelain, with a shower recess for toiletries. The basement "half bath" is the size of a full bath, plus an additional large storage closet under the stairs. The backyard is probably larger than 800 SF and features a deck above a patio that both lead to a semi-landscaped rear yard that is exclusive to Unit 1.



268 7th Street is a new boutique rental town house in central Park Slope. Each of the three apartments is different from the others but share certain features. All units have hardwood floors. All bathrooms have radiant floor heating. All units have a large coat closet. All units come with a keyed storage unit in the basement. There is also room for bike/stroller storage in the basement. Video intercom and part-time super.



268 7th Street is conveniently located in central Park Slope and everything Brooklyn living has to offer. Catch the F / G / R trains around the corner at 9th Str and 4th Ave. By car, catch the Battery Tunnel to Manhattan or hop on the Gowanus Expwy 278 in minutes. There is a Citibike station at the other end of 7th St and two more within two blocks. Too many places to shop and eat to name them all, there is a Whole Foods on 3rd Street. JJ Byrne Playground and Washington Park on 4th St. YMCA on 9th St. And of course, Prospect Park borders the neighborhood.



Additional notes: Brokers are welcome (CYOF). There are no application or move-in fees (credit check $20/pp). Fast review and approval. Some photos are virtually staged.