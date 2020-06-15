All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

268 7th Street

268 7th Street · (917) 297-9989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

268 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Available mid-July

New renovation with private outdoor space in the center of Park Slope, two blocks to the subway, zoned for PS 39 Bristow (nycenet.edu) and 20 feet from PS 118 Sendak.

Unit 1 offers a flexible duplex layout and exclusive use of the backyard. Occupying the first floor and the rear basement, the unit enjoys high ceilings (approx. 10 ft) on the first floor and backyard access from both levels. Both upper and lower rear rooms have a wall of glass windows and a door to the yard and were conceived as flex living / bedroom / office or other use. Large custom tilt & turn triple-pane windows let in abundant light but virtually no sound. Hidden HVAC throughout can provide perfect temperature control year-round. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and pure white quartz counter tops with brass-gold accents built around a gas range and vented hood, refrigerator w/ ice maker, and dishwasher with a custom panel. An oversized stacked washer and separate, vented gas dryer are included.

Other unit features include a mix of recessed and select ceiling mounted lighting notably a Coletta 9-light fixture in the upper rear room. The lower rear room has a porcelain floor tile with radiant heating underneath. The kitchen has a pullout faucet and undercabinet lighting. The appliances: All appliances are Whirlpool, with the exception of the Bosch dishwasher. The 1st floor bathroom features a Kohler soaking tub and Toto toilet, recessed mirror cabinet, and custom sink cabinet. The geometric tiling is a mix of black & white porcelain, with a shower recess for toiletries. The basement "half bath" is the size of a full bath, plus an additional large storage closet under the stairs. The backyard is probably larger than 800 SF and features a deck above a patio that both lead to a semi-landscaped rear yard that is exclusive to Unit 1.

268 7th Street is a new boutique rental town house in central Park Slope. Each of the three apartments is different from the others but share certain features. All units have hardwood floors. All bathrooms have radiant floor heating. All units have a large coat closet. All units come with a keyed storage unit in the basement. There is also room for bike/stroller storage in the basement. Video intercom and part-time super.

268 7th Street is conveniently located in central Park Slope and everything Brooklyn living has to offer. Catch the F / G / R trains around the corner at 9th Str and 4th Ave. By car, catch the Battery Tunnel to Manhattan or hop on the Gowanus Expwy 278 in minutes. There is a Citibike station at the other end of 7th St and two more within two blocks. Too many places to shop and eat to name them all, there is a Whole Foods on 3rd Street. JJ Byrne Playground and Washington Park on 4th St. YMCA on 9th St. And of course, Prospect Park borders the neighborhood.

Additional notes: Brokers are welcome (CYOF). There are no application or move-in fees (credit check $20/pp). Fast review and approval. Some photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 7th Street have any available units?
268 7th Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 7th Street have?
Some of 268 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 268 7th Street offer parking?
No, 268 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 268 7th Street has a pool.
Does 268 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 268 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 7th Street has units with air conditioning.
