Brooklyn, NY
262 Saint James Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

262 Saint James Place

262 Saint James Place · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

262 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Amazing JUNIOR 1-bed on the border of Fort Greene &amp; Clinton Hill! Newly renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, including dishwasher. The unit has a nice layout, and gets good light with it being in the back of the building. Bedroom and living room have closet space, the the bathroom is a generous size with new finishes. The bedroom is JUNIOR SIZE. It can fit a Full bed with room to shuffle by, or a Queen bed with room for nothing else....approx 6'4" x 9'8". Located near trains and all the bars and restaurants that Clinton Hill and Ft. Greene have to offer. This unit will NOT last...call today for an appointment!! Oh...and did I mention it is NO FEE? Well now you don't have an excuse, so pick up the phone and let's get you in your new home!! VIDEO AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Saint James Place have any available units?
262 Saint James Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 262 Saint James Place have?
Some of 262 Saint James Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
262 Saint James Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 262 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 262 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 262 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 262 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 262 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 262 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 262 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Saint James Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.
