262 Saint James Place

Amazing JUNIOR 1-bed on the border of Fort Greene & Clinton Hill! Newly renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, including dishwasher. The unit has a nice layout, and gets good light with it being in the back of the building. Bedroom and living room have closet space, the the bathroom is a generous size with new finishes. The bedroom is JUNIOR SIZE. It can fit a Full bed with room to shuffle by, or a Queen bed with room for nothing else....approx 6'4" x 9'8". Located near trains and all the bars and restaurants that Clinton Hill and Ft. Greene have to offer. This unit will NOT last...call today for an appointment!! Oh...and did I mention it is NO FEE? Well now you don't have an excuse, so pick up the phone and let's get you in your new home!! VIDEO AVAILABLE