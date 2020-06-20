All apartments in Brooklyn
260 Union Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:31 AM

260 Union Street

260 Union Street · (212) 555-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this stunning huge parlor floor home. At a time when most apartments are being divided into multi-tiny rooms, this 24' wide brownstone has kept the large footprint. 13' high ceilings and approximately 1100 sf of living space make this an amazing place to come home to or work from. Hard wood floors throughout, updated bathroom, a king-sized master bedroom and plenty of closet/storage space. New separate kitchen with large window overlooking garden below. Over-sized windows flood the apt with amazing sunlight and beautiful period ornate detailing throughout the apt give it an elegant touch. An extra walk thru room makes a great office or guest room. Located just on the border of Cobble Hill & Carroll Gardens you will not be far from all the amenities you need. Excellent shopping and restaurants are close by. Just around the block from the F/G subway and a quick stroll to Borough Hall for the 2/3/4/5/R trains. Available for July 1 move in, pets may be considered but this is a smoke free building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Union Street have any available units?
260 Union Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 260 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 Union Street offer parking?
No, 260 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Union Street have a pool?
No, 260 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
