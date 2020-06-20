260 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this stunning huge parlor floor home. At a time when most apartments are being divided into multi-tiny rooms, this 24' wide brownstone has kept the large footprint. 13' high ceilings and approximately 1100 sf of living space make this an amazing place to come home to or work from. Hard wood floors throughout, updated bathroom, a king-sized master bedroom and plenty of closet/storage space. New separate kitchen with large window overlooking garden below. Over-sized windows flood the apt with amazing sunlight and beautiful period ornate detailing throughout the apt give it an elegant touch. An extra walk thru room makes a great office or guest room. Located just on the border of Cobble Hill & Carroll Gardens you will not be far from all the amenities you need. Excellent shopping and restaurants are close by. Just around the block from the F/G subway and a quick stroll to Borough Hall for the 2/3/4/5/R trains. Available for July 1 move in, pets may be considered but this is a smoke free building.