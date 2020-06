Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Medical or office space available in Park Slope, Brooklyn.



1900 sq ft basement level professional space located on flatbush Avenue between St. Marks Ave and Prospect place.

The space features 3 bathrooms, large reception/waiting area, Built out Additional rooms for potential office space or exam rooms, HVAC, recessed lighting and private entrance with direct access to outside.



Located in the heart of Park Slope neighborhood near Bergen St station and 7th Ave station.