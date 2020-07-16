26 Butler Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Elegant and renovated 2 bedroom in Prospect Heights! Exposed brick walls in both the living room and bedroom and wainscoting in the bathroom, are just some of the details that add to the character of this lovely apartment. Open kitchen has a window, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, a perfect recipe for easy entertaining. Beautiful classic white marble bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout, windows and closets in every room, plus additional private storage ensure plenty of space for all your belongings. A few more amenities: video intercom, bike storage, shared courtyard for summer evenings and small gatherings, central laundry facilities, and live-in super. Situated on the 2nd floor of a 4 story walkup.



Down the block from Grand Army Plaza, flanked by every imaginable amenity on Vanderbilt Ave and Washington Ave. Prospect Park, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Museum of Art all within walking distance. A short stroll in any direction out of Prospect Heights takes you to 3 of Brooklyn's most vibrant neighborhoods: Park Slope, Ft. Greene and Crown Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks!



Transportation options abound: a couple of blocks to the express 2 and 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza, a few more blocks to the B and Q trains at 7th Ave.