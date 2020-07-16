All apartments in Brooklyn
26 Butler Place

26 Butler Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Butler Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Elegant and renovated 2 bedroom in Prospect Heights! Exposed brick walls in both the living room and bedroom and wainscoting in the bathroom, are just some of the details that add to the character of this lovely apartment. Open kitchen has a window, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, a perfect recipe for easy entertaining. Beautiful classic white marble bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout, windows and closets in every room, plus additional private storage ensure plenty of space for all your belongings. A few more amenities: video intercom, bike storage, shared courtyard for summer evenings and small gatherings, central laundry facilities, and live-in super. Situated on the 2nd floor of a 4 story walkup.

Down the block from Grand Army Plaza, flanked by every imaginable amenity on Vanderbilt Ave and Washington Ave. Prospect Park, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Museum of Art all within walking distance. A short stroll in any direction out of Prospect Heights takes you to 3 of Brooklyn's most vibrant neighborhoods: Park Slope, Ft. Greene and Crown Heights. You will never tire of the unique flavors and amenities of each neighborhood, all within blocks!

Transportation options abound: a couple of blocks to the express 2 and 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza, a few more blocks to the B and Q trains at 7th Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Butler Place have any available units?
26 Butler Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Butler Place have?
Some of 26 Butler Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Butler Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 Butler Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Butler Place pet-friendly?
No, 26 Butler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 26 Butler Place offer parking?
No, 26 Butler Place does not offer parking.
Does 26 Butler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Butler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Butler Place have a pool?
No, 26 Butler Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 Butler Place have accessible units?
No, 26 Butler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Butler Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Butler Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Butler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Butler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
