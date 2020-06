Amenities

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARIThis unit features:- Washer / dryer in-unit- Exposed brick- Hardwood Floors- Closet in bedroom- HVAC (Air conditioning & Heating) in each room- Stainless steel appliances in kitchen- Recessed lighting throughout apartment- Dishwasher & microwave and so much more! Located near Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Franklin Ave, and just one short block to the 2,5 trains quick ride into Manhattan, must see!Available April 1 skyline14588