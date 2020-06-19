All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 259 BOERUM ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
259 BOERUM ST.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

259 BOERUM ST.

259 Boerum Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

259 Boerum Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Gorgeously new renovated 3 bedroom in prime location!Located between the L train Montrose Ave stop and Morgan Ave stop, A walk to the J & M @ Lorimer and G trains in prime East Williamsburg! - Lots of Art, Cafe's and bars around the Morgan Stop!3 Spacious bedrooms, they all have oversized windows and get great sunlight. Nice closet space too. Modern kitchen and bathroom with a great designs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Cute living room window, Hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious rooms! Enjoy an awesome living experience here.Guarantors accepted Laundry in the building Central Air and heatLED Lighting (energy efficient) Laundry Room in the buildingVideo intercom systemNO BROKERS FEE! Showing by appointment rennit3990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 BOERUM ST. have any available units?
259 BOERUM ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 259 BOERUM ST. have?
Some of 259 BOERUM ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 BOERUM ST. currently offering any rent specials?
259 BOERUM ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 BOERUM ST. pet-friendly?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. offer parking?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. does not offer parking.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. have a pool?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. does not have a pool.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. have accessible units?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 BOERUM ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 BOERUM ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 259 BOERUM ST. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 259 BOERUM ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity