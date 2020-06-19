259 BOERUM ST.

Amenities

Gorgeously new renovated 3 bedroom in prime location!Located between the L train Montrose Ave stop and Morgan Ave stop, A walk to the J & M @ Lorimer and G trains in prime East Williamsburg! - Lots of Art, Cafe's and bars around the Morgan Stop!3 Spacious bedrooms, they all have oversized windows and get great sunlight. Nice closet space too. Modern kitchen and bathroom with a great designs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Cute living room window, Hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious rooms! Enjoy an awesome living experience here.Guarantors accepted Laundry in the building Central Air and heatLED Lighting (energy efficient) Laundry Room in the buildingVideo intercom systemNO BROKERS FEE! Showing by appointment rennit3990