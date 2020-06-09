All apartments in Brooklyn
255 Eastern Parkway

255 Eastern Pkwy · (917) 693-8135
Location

255 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit C3 · Avail. now

$5,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

CALL FOR VIRTUAL TOUR Presenting the rarest of NYC real estate fantasies: A sprawling prewar Classic 7 condo! At 1,618 square feet, it's grand and glamorous with high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, heaps of closet space, your own WASHER/DRYER, STORAGE AND BIKE SPACE and a lovely open kitchen. The rooms are elegant and generously sized and the wide-open layout ensures that the southern exposure and gorgeous green views are the stars of the show. This wonderful home was gut-renovated in 2009 but its rich prewar history remains evident in its gorgeous restored herringbone parquet floors, transom windows and classic lines. It's located at The Woodrow Wilson, a beautiful, pet-friendly full-service Art Deco building boasting an ornate marble lobby, landscaped gardens, a doorman, a live in super and a porter. It's on lush Eastern Parkway, which was designed by Central Park's Vaux and Olmsted and celebrated for being the nation's first parkway. You're half a block from the Brooklyn Museum, the Botanical Gardens and 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM PROSPECT PARK AND PRIME PARK SLOPE! Both the 2/3 and 4/5 express trains are a heartbeat away, allowing you to be in midtown in less than 30 minutes! True Classic 7s of this quality and calibre are rarely available and should not be missed. PETS ON APPROVAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
255 Eastern Parkway has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 255 Eastern Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
255 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Eastern Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 255 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Eastern Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 255 Eastern Parkway has a pool.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 255 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
