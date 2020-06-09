255 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool doorman lobby

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman pool lobby

CALL FOR VIRTUAL TOUR Presenting the rarest of NYC real estate fantasies: A sprawling prewar Classic 7 condo! At 1,618 square feet, it's grand and glamorous with high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, heaps of closet space, your own WASHER/DRYER, STORAGE AND BIKE SPACE and a lovely open kitchen. The rooms are elegant and generously sized and the wide-open layout ensures that the southern exposure and gorgeous green views are the stars of the show. This wonderful home was gut-renovated in 2009 but its rich prewar history remains evident in its gorgeous restored herringbone parquet floors, transom windows and classic lines. It's located at The Woodrow Wilson, a beautiful, pet-friendly full-service Art Deco building boasting an ornate marble lobby, landscaped gardens, a doorman, a live in super and a porter. It's on lush Eastern Parkway, which was designed by Central Park's Vaux and Olmsted and celebrated for being the nation's first parkway. You're half a block from the Brooklyn Museum, the Botanical Gardens and 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM PROSPECT PARK AND PRIME PARK SLOPE! Both the 2/3 and 4/5 express trains are a heartbeat away, allowing you to be in midtown in less than 30 minutes! True Classic 7s of this quality and calibre are rarely available and should not be missed. PETS ON APPROVAL