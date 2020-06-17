255 East 18th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets elevator clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse elevator

Large 1Br apartment available for rent in a very well maintained elevator building with live-in super, located in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn.Unit features hardwood floors, open layout, king size bedroom, massive walk-in closet, separate kitchen with full size appliances, great closet space and natural light.The building is located close to trains (B,Q Beverly Rd. Station), minutes to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars.* Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs Allowed/One cat only per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and Hot Water included in rent *