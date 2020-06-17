All apartments in Brooklyn
255 East 18th Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:11 AM

255 East 18th Street

255 East 18th Street · (917) 709-1057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 East 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
Large 1Br apartment available for rent in a very well maintained elevator building with live-in super, located in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn.Unit features hardwood floors, open layout, king size bedroom, massive walk-in closet, separate kitchen with full size appliances, great closet space and natural light.The building is located close to trains (B,Q Beverly Rd. Station), minutes to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars.* Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs Allowed/One cat only per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and Hot Water included in rent *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 East 18th Street have any available units?
255 East 18th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 East 18th Street have?
Some of 255 East 18th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 255 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
