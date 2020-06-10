All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

252 74th Street

252 74th Street · (212) 729-6298
Location

252 74th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-G · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large 1 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Nestled in the heart of Bay Ridge is 252 74th Street, a beautiful pre-war elevator building only three blocks away from the R train 77th Street subway station. Around the corner is 3rd Avenue, where neighborhood tenants enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife in Brooklyn. Enjoy scenic views of New York bay at local parks like Shore Park and Parkway, Narrows Botanical Garden or Owl's Head Park. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 74th Street have any available units?
252 74th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 74th Street have?
Some of 252 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 74th Street offer parking?
No, 252 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 74th Street have a pool?
No, 252 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 252 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
