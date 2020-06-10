Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Large 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Nestled in the heart of Bay Ridge is 252 74th Street, a beautiful pre-war elevator building only three blocks away from the R train 77th Street subway station. Around the corner is 3rd Avenue, where neighborhood tenants enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife in Brooklyn. Enjoy scenic views of New York bay at local parks like Shore Park and Parkway, Narrows Botanical Garden or Owl's Head Park. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!