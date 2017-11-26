All apartments in Brooklyn
2517 BEDFORD AVE.
2517 BEDFORD AVE.

2517 Bedford Avenue · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2517 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome 2517 Bedford the newest example of luxury rentals in Ditmas Park, a collection of gut renovated apartments that are a dream come true. The finishes are well thought out & designed with stunning gray & white kitchens fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including DISHWASHER, large sinks, quartz counters, and full size stoves. The unit gets phenomenal sunlight with the large windows in every room and tall ceilings. The magnificent modern bathrooms feature spa like rainfall showers with custom glass and gray modern tile work. Shared roof deck.Located a few blocks from the 2/5 subway lines at Beverly as well as some hip restaurants & cafes along Nostrand Ave.Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have any available units?
2517 BEDFORD AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have?
Some of 2517 BEDFORD AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 BEDFORD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 BEDFORD AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 BEDFORD AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. offer parking?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have a pool?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 BEDFORD AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 BEDFORD AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
