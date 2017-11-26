2517 BEDFORD AVE.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome 2517 Bedford the newest example of luxury rentals in Ditmas Park, a collection of gut renovated apartments that are a dream come true. The finishes are well thought out & designed with stunning gray & white kitchens fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including DISHWASHER, large sinks, quartz counters, and full size stoves. The unit gets phenomenal sunlight with the large windows in every room and tall ceilings. The magnificent modern bathrooms feature spa like rainfall showers with custom glass and gray modern tile work. Shared roof deck.Located a few blocks from the 2/5 subway lines at Beverly as well as some hip restaurants & cafes along Nostrand Ave.Available June 1st