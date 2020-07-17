All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

25 East 21st Street

25 East 21st Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
NO FEE! Large 3BR w/ Washer & Dryer Dishwasher By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 3 Large Size Bedrooms- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Microwave- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Modern Bathroom- Washer & Dryer in Unit - NO FEE!.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South / Flatbush has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East 21st Street have any available units?
25 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 25 East 21st Street have?
Some of 25 East 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 25 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 East 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 25 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 25 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 East 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
