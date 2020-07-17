25 East 21st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

NO FEE! Large 3BR w/ Washer & Dryer Dishwasher By Prospect Park & B/Q Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 3 Large Size Bedrooms- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Microwave- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Modern Bathroom- Washer & Dryer in Unit - NO FEE!.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park South / Flatbush has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com