Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

249 11th Street

249 11th Street · (917) 397-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in this newly renovated townhouse apartment just 50 yards away from the entrance to the 4th and 9th subway station, with all of Park Slope's amenities right nearby in this vibrant community.New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with DISHWASHER and subway tile baths, new hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and newly carpeted stairway in building Apartment 2 has an open plan kitchen/living/dining. Washer and Dryer in unit.This unit has lots of charm with original moldings in place and high ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and for your convenience the apartment is equipped with its very own washer/dryer. Close to plenty of restaurants, bars and 2 blocks from the F,G and R trains. Pets are welcome! Heat is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 11th Street have any available units?
249 11th Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 11th Street have?
Some of 249 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 249 11th Street offer parking?
No, 249 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 11th Street have a pool?
No, 249 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
