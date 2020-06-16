249 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in this newly renovated townhouse apartment just 50 yards away from the entrance to the 4th and 9th subway station, with all of Park Slope's amenities right nearby in this vibrant community.New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with DISHWASHER and subway tile baths, new hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and newly carpeted stairway in building Apartment 2 has an open plan kitchen/living/dining. Washer and Dryer in unit.This unit has lots of charm with original moldings in place and high ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and for your convenience the apartment is equipped with its very own washer/dryer. Close to plenty of restaurants, bars and 2 blocks from the F,G and R trains. Pets are welcome! Heat is included.