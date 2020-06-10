All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 248 Duffield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
248 Duffield St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

248 Duffield St

248 Duffield St · (917) 863-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

248 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7NG · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Building Overview:
Restored late 19th century building with limestone, buffed brick and terra cotta One-of-a-kind 66' foot Atrium with 30' foot diameter skylight and 20' foot structural glass floors.

-Converted Historical Landmark Building
consisting of 7 stories, 121 Authentic Lofts, Open Plan Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences and 6 commercial spaces
-Transportation: 2,3,4,5,A,C,G,B,Q,R
-Tons of Closet Space / Wall to Wall closets
-24 Hour Concierge/ Hotel Style Services
-Luxurious Rooftop, Gym, Lounge, WIFI Co Working Space
-No Amenity Fees
-Washer/Dryer in Every Residence
-Pet Friendly Building
-Bicycle Storage
-Private Storage Available

Common Roof Deck featuring:
-360 Downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan Views
-Landscaped with loungers, conversation areas and casual seating
-Outdoor Screening Area
-Rooftop Fire Pit
-Outdoor BBQs and Dining Area
-Private cabanas for intimate seating
-Hammock garden
-Private outdoor party area

Unit Overview:
-In-unit Bosch washer/dryers
-Custom Window Treatments
-Ceilings up to approx. 20 feet high
-Historic oversized, rounded and/or floor-to-ceiling windows
-Select units with exposed original Corinthian Columns -Select units with private outdoor spaces
-Select units with platform loft areas with extra-large custom drawers for storage
-Wide plank natural white oak flooring
-Designer Artimide unit lighting
-High-end custom design extends to the smallest details from the door jams to the carpentry

Kitchens and Baths:
-Caesarstone countertops and backsplash in Misty Carrera
-Custom Scavolini kitchen cabinets in iron grey and humus oak
-Stainless steel Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, Bosch range, microwave and dishwasher
Bathrooms -Equipe Country glossy wavy wall tiles in white and grey pearl
-Everstone floor tiles in Lavacode
-Custom Scavolini vanities in iron grey and humus oak, with caesarstone countertops in Misty Carrera
-Kohler deep soaking bathtubs
-Chrome Waterworks fixtures
-5' foot mirrored custom storage cabinets

Transportation: -2 & 3 at Hoyt Street -A, C & G at Hoyt-Schermerhorn -A, C & F at Jay Street-Metro Tech -B, Q & R at DeKalb Avenue
Citi-Bike Stations: Duffield-Willoughby Lawrence-Willoughby Bond-Fulton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Duffield St have any available units?
248 Duffield St has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 Duffield St have?
Some of 248 Duffield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Duffield St currently offering any rent specials?
248 Duffield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Duffield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Duffield St is pet friendly.
Does 248 Duffield St offer parking?
No, 248 Duffield St does not offer parking.
Does 248 Duffield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Duffield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Duffield St have a pool?
No, 248 Duffield St does not have a pool.
Does 248 Duffield St have accessible units?
No, 248 Duffield St does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Duffield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Duffield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Duffield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Duffield St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 248 Duffield St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity