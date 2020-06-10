248 Duffield St

Amenities
Building Overview:
Restored late 19th century building with limestone, buffed brick and terra cotta One-of-a-kind 66' foot Atrium with 30' foot diameter skylight and 20' foot structural glass floors.
-Converted Historical Landmark Building
consisting of 7 stories, 121 Authentic Lofts, Open Plan Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences and 6 commercial spaces
-Transportation: 2,3,4,5,A,C,G,B,Q,R
-Tons of Closet Space / Wall to Wall closets
-24 Hour Concierge/ Hotel Style Services
-Luxurious Rooftop, Gym, Lounge, WIFI Co Working Space
-No Amenity Fees
-Washer/Dryer in Every Residence
-Pet Friendly Building
-Bicycle Storage
-Private Storage Available
Common Roof Deck featuring:
-360 Downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan Views
-Landscaped with loungers, conversation areas and casual seating
-Outdoor Screening Area
-Rooftop Fire Pit
-Outdoor BBQs and Dining Area
-Private cabanas for intimate seating
-Hammock garden
-Private outdoor party area
Unit Overview:
-In-unit Bosch washer/dryers
-Custom Window Treatments
-Ceilings up to approx. 20 feet high
-Historic oversized, rounded and/or floor-to-ceiling windows
-Select units with exposed original Corinthian Columns -Select units with private outdoor spaces
-Select units with platform loft areas with extra-large custom drawers for storage
-Wide plank natural white oak flooring
-Designer Artimide unit lighting
-High-end custom design extends to the smallest details from the door jams to the carpentry
Kitchens and Baths:
-Caesarstone countertops and backsplash in Misty Carrera
-Custom Scavolini kitchen cabinets in iron grey and humus oak
-Stainless steel Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, Bosch range, microwave and dishwasher
Bathrooms -Equipe Country glossy wavy wall tiles in white and grey pearl
-Everstone floor tiles in Lavacode
-Custom Scavolini vanities in iron grey and humus oak, with caesarstone countertops in Misty Carrera
-Kohler deep soaking bathtubs
-Chrome Waterworks fixtures
-5' foot mirrored custom storage cabinets
Transportation: -2 & 3 at Hoyt Street -A, C & G at Hoyt-Schermerhorn -A, C & F at Jay Street-Metro Tech -B, Q & R at DeKalb Avenue
Citi-Bike Stations: Duffield-Willoughby Lawrence-Willoughby Bond-Fulton