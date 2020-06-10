248 Duffield St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Building Overview:

Restored late 19th century building with limestone, buffed brick and terra cotta One-of-a-kind 66' foot Atrium with 30' foot diameter skylight and 20' foot structural glass floors.



-Converted Historical Landmark Building

consisting of 7 stories, 121 Authentic Lofts, Open Plan Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences and 6 commercial spaces

-Transportation: 2,3,4,5,A,C,G,B,Q,R

-Tons of Closet Space / Wall to Wall closets

-24 Hour Concierge/ Hotel Style Services

-Luxurious Rooftop, Gym, Lounge, WIFI Co Working Space

-No Amenity Fees

-Washer/Dryer in Every Residence

-Pet Friendly Building

-Bicycle Storage

-Private Storage Available



Common Roof Deck featuring:

-360 Downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan Views

-Landscaped with loungers, conversation areas and casual seating

-Outdoor Screening Area

-Rooftop Fire Pit

-Outdoor BBQs and Dining Area

-Private cabanas for intimate seating

-Hammock garden

-Private outdoor party area



Unit Overview:

-In-unit Bosch washer/dryers

-Custom Window Treatments

-Ceilings up to approx. 20 feet high

-Historic oversized, rounded and/or floor-to-ceiling windows

-Select units with exposed original Corinthian Columns -Select units with private outdoor spaces

-Select units with platform loft areas with extra-large custom drawers for storage

-Wide plank natural white oak flooring

-Designer Artimide unit lighting

-High-end custom design extends to the smallest details from the door jams to the carpentry



Kitchens and Baths:

-Caesarstone countertops and backsplash in Misty Carrera

-Custom Scavolini kitchen cabinets in iron grey and humus oak

-Stainless steel Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, Bosch range, microwave and dishwasher

Bathrooms -Equipe Country glossy wavy wall tiles in white and grey pearl

-Everstone floor tiles in Lavacode

-Custom Scavolini vanities in iron grey and humus oak, with caesarstone countertops in Misty Carrera

-Kohler deep soaking bathtubs

-Chrome Waterworks fixtures

-5' foot mirrored custom storage cabinets



Transportation: -2 & 3 at Hoyt Street -A, C & G at Hoyt-Schermerhorn -A, C & F at Jay Street-Metro Tech -B, Q & R at DeKalb Avenue

Citi-Bike Stations: Duffield-Willoughby Lawrence-Willoughby Bond-Fulton