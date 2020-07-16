All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 246 Vanderbilt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
246 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

246 Vanderbilt Avenue

246 Vanderbilt Avenue · (917) 364-1106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

246 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pre-War Fort Greene 2BR! This completely renovated apartment offers two sun-filled and spacious bedrooms and an overall comfortable and functional layout. The high ceilings, newly laid hardwood floors, ample storage and large windows make this apartment in a quiet and charming pre-war walk up building a rare find. Perfectly located in Fort Greene, just off DeKalb Ave., it is centrally located to everything Fort Greene and Clinton Hill has to offer. Restaurants, Fort Greene Park, Pratt Institute are all just steps away. Contact me via email to schedule a visit to view this lovely space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
246 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 246 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 246 Vanderbilt Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity