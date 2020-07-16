246 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Pre-War Fort Greene 2BR! This completely renovated apartment offers two sun-filled and spacious bedrooms and an overall comfortable and functional layout. The high ceilings, newly laid hardwood floors, ample storage and large windows make this apartment in a quiet and charming pre-war walk up building a rare find. Perfectly located in Fort Greene, just off DeKalb Ave., it is centrally located to everything Fort Greene and Clinton Hill has to offer. Restaurants, Fort Greene Park, Pratt Institute are all just steps away. Contact me via email to schedule a visit to view this lovely space.