All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 246 Johnson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
246 Johnson Ave
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:08 AM

246 Johnson Ave

246 Johnson Ave · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

246 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/H5pUaB2qrOs

Beautiful 2 bed flex, 1.5 bath duplex apartment in East Williamsburg. Close to great restaurants and 1 block from Montrose stop (L)!

Available for an April move in. Net rent advertised, Gross monthly $4,952.19

Requirements:
- Annual income of 35-40x the rent
- Good credit score

Key Features:
- Large basement
- Granite countertops
- Central A/C
- Manhattan views from roof terrace

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments
- Apply on-the-go

Need To Know:
- One year lease

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Johnson Ave have any available units?
246 Johnson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 246 Johnson Ave have?
Some of 246 Johnson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Johnson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 Johnson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Johnson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 246 Johnson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 246 Johnson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 246 Johnson Ave does offer parking.
Does 246 Johnson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Johnson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Johnson Ave have a pool?
No, 246 Johnson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 Johnson Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 Johnson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Johnson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Johnson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Johnson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 Johnson Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 246 Johnson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity