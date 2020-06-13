246 Johnson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/H5pUaB2qrOs



Beautiful 2 bed flex, 1.5 bath duplex apartment in East Williamsburg. Close to great restaurants and 1 block from Montrose stop (L)!



Available for an April move in. Net rent advertised, Gross monthly $4,952.19



Requirements:

- Annual income of 35-40x the rent

- Good credit score



Key Features:

- Large basement

- Granite countertops

- Central A/C

- Manhattan views from roof terrace



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments

- Apply on-the-go



Need To Know:

- One year lease



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light



No Pets Allowed



