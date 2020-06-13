246 Johnson Ave

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/H5pUaB2qrOs
Beautiful 2 bed flex, 1.5 bath duplex apartment in East Williamsburg. Close to great restaurants and 1 block from Montrose stop (L)!
Available for an April move in. Net rent advertised, Gross monthly $4,952.19
Requirements:
- Annual income of 35-40x the rent
- Good credit score
Key Features:
- Large basement
- Granite countertops
- Central A/C
- Manhattan views from roof terrace
Need To Know:
- One year lease
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5627361)