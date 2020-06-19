All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

245 Manhattan Avenue

245 Manhattan Avenue · (917) 446-6800
Location

245 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
The most spectacular 2 bed rental in Williamsburg, residence 2A at Ewen is a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,151 sqft interior, and 105 sqft private outdoor space.

Enter this stunning home through the private, keyed elevator and find yourself in a large open-layout kitchen and living area. Here you'll find beautiful ebony-stain solid hardwood floors and amazing light from a wall of west-facing windows.

The gourmet kitchen features rich Carrara countertops, custom lacquer cabinetry, lighting by Tom Dixon, Bertazzoni range, glass kitchen ventilation system by Zephyr, Bianco Culina faucets, and LED cabinetry lighting.

Down the hall, you'll find both bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large dressing area, ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, and access to the balcony while the ample-sized 2nd bedroom is bright and airy, has generous closet space, and large east facing windows ensuring beautiful morning light. Modern bathrooms are well-appointed with custom steel shower enclosures, walnut vanities, Grohe fixtures, backlit mirrors by Robern, brushed limestone tiles, and Toto Toilets. Residence 2A is complete with an in-residence washer and dryer, and energy-efficient central heating and cooling systems.

Building amenities include a virtual doorman, gym, furnished rooftop terrace. Additional storage is available for a separate fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
245 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 245 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Manhattan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
