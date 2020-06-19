245 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

The most spectacular 2 bed rental in Williamsburg, residence 2A at Ewen is a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,151 sqft interior, and 105 sqft private outdoor space.



Enter this stunning home through the private, keyed elevator and find yourself in a large open-layout kitchen and living area. Here you'll find beautiful ebony-stain solid hardwood floors and amazing light from a wall of west-facing windows.



The gourmet kitchen features rich Carrara countertops, custom lacquer cabinetry, lighting by Tom Dixon, Bertazzoni range, glass kitchen ventilation system by Zephyr, Bianco Culina faucets, and LED cabinetry lighting.



Down the hall, you'll find both bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large dressing area, ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, and access to the balcony while the ample-sized 2nd bedroom is bright and airy, has generous closet space, and large east facing windows ensuring beautiful morning light. Modern bathrooms are well-appointed with custom steel shower enclosures, walnut vanities, Grohe fixtures, backlit mirrors by Robern, brushed limestone tiles, and Toto Toilets. Residence 2A is complete with an in-residence washer and dryer, and energy-efficient central heating and cooling systems.



Building amenities include a virtual doorman, gym, furnished rooftop terrace. Additional storage is available for a separate fee.