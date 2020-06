Amenities

on-site laundry stainless steel air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

HUGE Crown Heights 2 King sized bedroom PLUS den/nursery AND living room. Great apartment in a very well maintained building. Bright and spacious layout features three exposures; newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built-in cupboard. Abundant closets. Separate Living area. Laundry in Building. Close to transportation: A/C at Nostrand Avenue/Fulton Street as well as the 2/3/4/5 trains at Nostrand Avenue/Eastern Parkway, and LIRR at Nostrand Avenue Station. Surrounded by coveted architectural history and the beautiful Eastern Parkway Promenade, this spacious apartment is near a lot of the exciting neighborhood dining, shopping and entertainment. near minutes to Kings Theatre and just 30 minutes to Manhattan. THIS IS A NO FEE/CYOF listing.



3D Tour:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/3ae92d83-36bc-49bb-ae4a-a77489e11a65?setAttribution=mls