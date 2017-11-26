All apartments in Brooklyn
240 Howard Av
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:43 AM

240 Howard Av

240 Howard Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

240 Howard Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Perfect for summer rental! Though prefer 6-12 month term. + util.

Big Manhattan apartment ! It has a rustic modern vibe, OPEN SPACE kitchen/living room floor plan, HIGH CEILINGS, EXPOSED BRICK, NEWLY RENOVATED bathroom :) and PEACE and QUIET in the midst of Manhattan...

2 bedrooms, E 90th/between 1st & 2nd Ave, fast WIFI, eat-in kitchen for 4 with beautiful vintage designer chairs, comfy Queen-sized master bed, smaller single bed in 2nd br, and (2) single air beds (with electric pump) for more sleeping options + large modern sectional couch (sleeps one comfortably), decorative black fireplace ....

Nespresso machine, electric tea kettle, stainless-steel appliances, Crate and Barrel dinnerware, giant mirrors, SUNNY and REFRESHING ...

NEW SUBWAY STOP AT 86TH/2ND .. 4 BLOCKS AWAY! (You can be downtown to 14th st/Union Square in 3 stops, Grand Central Station in two) .. Everybody loves this apartment and all my friends want to move in !

To be clear...this is a 5th-floor walk-up, railroad-style apt. Top floor (you wont hear people walking above ;) but NO ELEVATOR. Yes there are stairs. Yes you get used to them! Not a big deal. Get some exercise!

The UES neighborhood has so many restaurants & bars + theres a grocery store/laundromat around the corner. WHOLE FOODS on 88th/3rd just 3 blocks away!! FAIRWAY MARKET on 86th is an amazing grocery too. Quiet at night and a 5 min walk to either CENTRAL PARK or Carl Schurz Park - which is a beautiful little park on the East River..very quiet and European with great dog-run areas. Museum Mile is three avenues over : the Guggenheim, Whitney, Metropolitan Museum of Art, etc ..

This apartment is STUNNING and much more spacious than typical downtown NYC spaces. It is filled with beautiful furniture and great STYLE and old NYC CHARM. Trust me you will feel wonderful here ... its nice to come home to after a long day exploring the city or responsible!

Utilities not included -- $300/mo for summer, inc wifi/electric/ A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Howard Av have any available units?
240 Howard Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 240 Howard Av have?
Some of 240 Howard Av's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Howard Av currently offering any rent specials?
240 Howard Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Howard Av pet-friendly?
No, 240 Howard Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 240 Howard Av offer parking?
No, 240 Howard Av does not offer parking.
Does 240 Howard Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Howard Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Howard Av have a pool?
No, 240 Howard Av does not have a pool.
Does 240 Howard Av have accessible units?
No, 240 Howard Av does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Howard Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Howard Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Howard Av have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Howard Av has units with air conditioning.
