240 Howard Av

recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning fireplace internet access

Perfect for summer rental! Though prefer 6-12 month term. + util.



Big Manhattan apartment ! It has a rustic modern vibe, OPEN SPACE kitchen/living room floor plan, HIGH CEILINGS, EXPOSED BRICK, NEWLY RENOVATED bathroom :) and PEACE and QUIET in the midst of Manhattan...



2 bedrooms, E 90th/between 1st & 2nd Ave, fast WIFI, eat-in kitchen for 4 with beautiful vintage designer chairs, comfy Queen-sized master bed, smaller single bed in 2nd br, and (2) single air beds (with electric pump) for more sleeping options + large modern sectional couch (sleeps one comfortably), decorative black fireplace ....



Nespresso machine, electric tea kettle, stainless-steel appliances, Crate and Barrel dinnerware, giant mirrors, SUNNY and REFRESHING ...



NEW SUBWAY STOP AT 86TH/2ND .. 4 BLOCKS AWAY! (You can be downtown to 14th st/Union Square in 3 stops, Grand Central Station in two) .. Everybody loves this apartment and all my friends want to move in !



To be clear...this is a 5th-floor walk-up, railroad-style apt. Top floor (you wont hear people walking above ;) but NO ELEVATOR. Yes there are stairs. Yes you get used to them! Not a big deal. Get some exercise!



The UES neighborhood has so many restaurants & bars + theres a grocery store/laundromat around the corner. WHOLE FOODS on 88th/3rd just 3 blocks away!! FAIRWAY MARKET on 86th is an amazing grocery too. Quiet at night and a 5 min walk to either CENTRAL PARK or Carl Schurz Park - which is a beautiful little park on the East River..very quiet and European with great dog-run areas. Museum Mile is three avenues over : the Guggenheim, Whitney, Metropolitan Museum of Art, etc ..



This apartment is STUNNING and much more spacious than typical downtown NYC spaces. It is filled with beautiful furniture and great STYLE and old NYC CHARM. Trust me you will feel wonderful here ... its nice to come home to after a long day exploring the city or responsible!



Utilities not included -- $300/mo for summer, inc wifi/electric/ A/C