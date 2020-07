Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

large 2.5 bedroom apartment in prime Bushwick (2 large bedrooms, and an office space), with a very well-sized living room as well. This is a good apartment if you want a lot of space in a prime Bushwick area-Building has a Backyard-Laundry in Building-Luxury kitchen and bath-Central AC-Ample living and bedroom space with office space-Close to M and J trains-Close to Gotham City Lounge, Archie's Pizza, a block away from Bushwick Public House (coffee), and others.~NO FEE!!