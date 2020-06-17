All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 238 Carroll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
238 Carroll Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

238 Carroll Street

238 Carroll Street · (718) 923-8027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

238 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
The luxury and privacy of a townhouse, this beautiful Carroll Gardens triplex is completely turnkey, with no detail overlooked in this sprawling home. Oversized windows provide views of Carroll Park from the living room and a sun-drenched south-facing yard from the master suite and eat-in-kitchen.Enter this spacious home either up the stoop into the parlor floor with 12 foot soaring ceilings, open plan of living, dining, and eat-in-kitchen (complete with wine fridge) or beneath the stoop via your own private entrance with mudroom. An additional finished 3rd and lower level provides home work out space, home office, media room, playroom, and laundry room plus storage.The private patio and yard is accessible directly from the master suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete with huge soaking tub, heated floors, and a double-sink vanity. A landing off the kitchen provides additional access to the yard, as well as a great space for grilling.Pets are on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Carroll Street have any available units?
238 Carroll Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 Carroll Street have?
Some of 238 Carroll Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 238 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 238 Carroll Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity