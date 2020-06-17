238 Carroll Street

Amenities

The luxury and privacy of a townhouse, this beautiful Carroll Gardens triplex is completely turnkey, with no detail overlooked in this sprawling home. Oversized windows provide views of Carroll Park from the living room and a sun-drenched south-facing yard from the master suite and eat-in-kitchen.Enter this spacious home either up the stoop into the parlor floor with 12 foot soaring ceilings, open plan of living, dining, and eat-in-kitchen (complete with wine fridge) or beneath the stoop via your own private entrance with mudroom. An additional finished 3rd and lower level provides home work out space, home office, media room, playroom, and laundry room plus storage.The private patio and yard is accessible directly from the master suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete with huge soaking tub, heated floors, and a double-sink vanity. A landing off the kitchen provides additional access to the yard, as well as a great space for grilling.Pets are on approval.