All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 235 Malcolm X Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
235 Malcolm X Boulevard
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

235 Malcolm X Boulevard

235 Malcolm X Boulevard · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

235 Malcolm X Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
key fob access
This beautifully gut renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is nestled in the Heart of Beautiful Bedford Stuyvesant. The brand new, open kitchen gives way to a sprawling, sun-filled living space with an exposed brick decorative fireplace. The kitchen boasts white marble countertops, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment includes a washer/dryer, split systems for heating and cooling, and 2 sizeable bedrooms. Keyless entry and high tech door entry monitor make this building extra special! 235 Malcolm X Blvd is centrally located near the A and C trains at Utica Ave, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, Peaches, and various local boutiques and restaurants!,1 month free! This beautifully gut renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is nestled in the Heart of Beautiful Bedford Stuyvesant. The brand new, open kitchen gives way to a sprawling, sun filled living space with an exposed brick decorative fireplace. The kitchen boasts white marble counter tops, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment includes a washer/dryer, split systems for heating and cooling, and 2 sizeable bedrooms. Keyless entry and high tech door entry monitor make this building extra special! 235 Malcolm X Blvd is centrally located near the A and C trains at Utica Ave, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, Peaches, and various local boutiques and restaurants! Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 14-month lease. Gross rent is $2,350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have any available units?
235 Malcolm X Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have?
Some of 235 Malcolm X Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Malcolm X Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
235 Malcolm X Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Malcolm X Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard offer parking?
No, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have a pool?
No, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 235 Malcolm X Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity