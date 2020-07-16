235 Malcolm X Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse key fob access

This beautifully gut renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is nestled in the Heart of Beautiful Bedford Stuyvesant. The brand new, open kitchen gives way to a sprawling, sun-filled living space with an exposed brick decorative fireplace. The kitchen boasts white marble countertops, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment includes a washer/dryer, split systems for heating and cooling, and 2 sizeable bedrooms. Keyless entry and high tech door entry monitor make this building extra special! 235 Malcolm X Blvd is centrally located near the A and C trains at Utica Ave, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, Peaches, and various local boutiques and restaurants! Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 14-month lease. Gross rent is $2,350.