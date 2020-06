Amenities

Newly Renovated stunning sun drenched 2 bed room 2 bath. Located in Park Slope's prominent school district P.S 321. Apartment features incredible ceiling heights, skylights and oversized windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Apartment features 1 king sized bed with your own private on suite. Fully custom kitchen comes fully equipped with a dishwasher microwave and white quartz kitchen island. The living space allows for your kitchen table and large sectional sofa. Apartment Features- 2 Full bathrooms- Washer dryer in unit- new hardwood floors - Exposed brick fire place - sky lights - Dishwasher- Central Air and heat Unofficial roof access with breathtaking views of the city- Pets ok case by case Safdie1294