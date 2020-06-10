2342 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 2342 Atlantic ave, You will feel right at home, in this cozy, recently updated, lovely two bedroom. From the brand new modern kitchen, to the spacious queen size bedrooms. Located conveniently on Atlantic ave and just a few short blocks from the broadway junction where you can catch the A, C, L, J and Z trains, enjoy delicious African dining at Jays and asian cuisine at New Jin Shing just around the corner, relax at the Ooh La La lounge & bar, and with your first month free, it only gets better from there. This perfect apartment won't last long, so don't miss your chance to move into one of Brooklyn's up and coming neighborhoods!Pictures are of actual unitAmenities include: MicrowaveBrand new kitchenDeep bathtubGuarantors ALLOWED!!!Pets OK!!!!! Requirement is combined income of 40x the rent and credit above 670. Eligible guarantors need to have at least 60x the rent as income. *Gross rent paid monthly of $2200 Net rent is $2016 with the last month free. RealStreet2608