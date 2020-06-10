All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

2342 Atlantic Avenue

2342 Atlantic Avenue · (929) 275-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2342 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Welcome to 2342 Atlantic ave, You will feel right at home, in this cozy, recently updated, lovely two bedroom. From the brand new modern kitchen, to the spacious queen size bedrooms. Located conveniently on Atlantic ave and just a few short blocks from the broadway junction where you can catch the A, C, L, J and Z trains, enjoy delicious African dining at Jays and asian cuisine at New Jin Shing just around the corner, relax at the Ooh La La lounge & bar, and with your first month free, it only gets better from there. This perfect apartment won't last long, so don't miss your chance to move into one of Brooklyn's up and coming neighborhoods!Pictures are of actual unitAmenities include: MicrowaveBrand new kitchenDeep bathtubGuarantors ALLOWED!!!Pets OK!!!!! Requirement is combined income of 40x the rent and credit above 670. Eligible guarantors need to have at least 60x the rent as income. *Gross rent paid monthly of $2200 Net rent is $2016 with the last month free. RealStreet2608

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
2342 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 2342 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2342 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2342 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
