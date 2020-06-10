234 Sackett St. 3L

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sun drenched, oversized 1 bed is in a 20 ft wide building. About 800 sq, ft! That large table and king sized bed can come to this space! Southern exposure in the living space with a real working fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave and plenty of counter space and cabinetry! Bathroom contains full sized tub. The extra large bedroom could fit a full bedroom set with room for storage. The owner and architect made sure to utilize every inch of space to make it efficient for 21st century living. There is nothing better than a, real working fireplace while staying at home for days on end. Heat and Hot water included. Pets only on approval. Located on a tree-lined Sackett street. You will be around the corner from Brooklyn's Pharmacy, Mazzollas and Bar Bruno. Close to all the retail on Court Street and the transportation on Smith.