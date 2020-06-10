All apartments in Brooklyn
234 Sackett St. 3L
234 Sackett St. 3L

234 Sackett St · (718) 858-8238
Location

234 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Sun drenched, oversized 1 bed is in a 20 ft wide building. About 800 sq, ft! That large table and king sized bed can come to this space! Southern exposure in the living space with a real working fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave and plenty of counter space and cabinetry! Bathroom contains full sized tub. The extra large bedroom could fit a full bedroom set with room for storage. The owner and architect made sure to utilize every inch of space to make it efficient for 21st century living. There is nothing better than a, real working fireplace while staying at home for days on end. Heat and Hot water included. Pets only on approval. Located on a tree-lined Sackett street. You will be around the corner from Brooklyn's Pharmacy, Mazzollas and Bar Bruno. Close to all the retail on Court Street and the transportation on Smith.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have any available units?
234 Sackett St. 3L has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Sackett St. 3L have?
Some of 234 Sackett St. 3L's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Sackett St. 3L currently offering any rent specials?
234 Sackett St. 3L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Sackett St. 3L pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Sackett St. 3L is pet friendly.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L offer parking?
No, 234 Sackett St. 3L does not offer parking.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Sackett St. 3L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have a pool?
No, 234 Sackett St. 3L does not have a pool.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have accessible units?
No, 234 Sackett St. 3L does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Sackett St. 3L has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Sackett St. 3L have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Sackett St. 3L does not have units with air conditioning.
