Unit 2 at 234 56th Street in Sunset Park is a recently renovated, sunny 2 bedroom floor-through on the parlor floor of a townhouse located on a tree-lined block. Each bedroom has a closet and can accommodate a queen bed, dresser and desk with one bedroom larger than the other. The living room area features bay windows and the galley kitchen is practically new. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas are included.



Enjoy nearby green spaces like the Bush Terminal Piers Park with stunning water and Manhattan views, Sunset Park, or Owls Head Park in Bay Ridge. Additional neighborhood amenities include the N/R trains at 59th St or the R by 53rd St on 4th Avenue, NYU Langone half a block away, Maimonides Hospital, pharmacies, banks, markets, stores, and an array of restaurants available for take-out or delivery or head two stops to Industry City for additional dining, co-working spaces, distillery, wine, and other specialty stores. Easily commute to Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, and Manhattan.



