All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
234 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
234 56th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

234 56th Street

234 56th Street · (949) 275-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

234 56th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 2 at 234 56th Street in Sunset Park is a recently renovated, sunny 2 bedroom floor-through on the parlor floor of a townhouse located on a tree-lined block. Each bedroom has a closet and can accommodate a queen bed, dresser and desk with one bedroom larger than the other. The living room area features bay windows and the galley kitchen is practically new. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas are included.

Enjoy nearby green spaces like the Bush Terminal Piers Park with stunning water and Manhattan views, Sunset Park, or Owls Head Park in Bay Ridge. Additional neighborhood amenities include the N/R trains at 59th St or the R by 53rd St on 4th Avenue, NYU Langone half a block away, Maimonides Hospital, pharmacies, banks, markets, stores, and an array of restaurants available for take-out or delivery or head two stops to Industry City for additional dining, co-working spaces, distillery, wine, and other specialty stores. Easily commute to Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, and Manhattan.

Request a virtual tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 234 56th Street have any available units?
234 56th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 234 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 234 56th Street offer parking?
No, 234 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 56th Street have a pool?
No, 234 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology