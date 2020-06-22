All apartments in Brooklyn
2315 Avenue U
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:45 PM

2315 Avenue U

2315 Avenue U · (718) 612-3088
Location

2315 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Busy location at Homecrest (Ave U and Ocean Ave) storefront For Lease, 19x62 (1,178 Sqft) storefront with basement. The rent is $3750 /month INCLUDING TAXES, increase every year 3% only. Tenant is Responsible for his own heat, electricity, and water, 3 or 5 years plus option, for more info call the broker. high traffic area. subway and buses nearby. Post office, shops, liquid store, convenience store, coffee shop, banks, restaurants, after school, doctor's office, and many more. The best location for different varieties of business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Avenue U have any available units?
2315 Avenue U has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2315 Avenue U currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Avenue U isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Avenue U pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Avenue U is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2315 Avenue U offer parking?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Avenue U have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Avenue U have a pool?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Avenue U have accessible units?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Avenue U have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Avenue U have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Avenue U does not have units with air conditioning.
