2315 Avenue U

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Busy location at Homecrest (Ave U and Ocean Ave) storefront For Lease, 19x62 (1,178 Sqft) storefront with basement. The rent is $3750 /month INCLUDING TAXES, increase every year 3% only. Tenant is Responsible for his own heat, electricity, and water, 3 or 5 years plus option, for more info call the broker. high traffic area. subway and buses nearby. Post office, shops, liquid store, convenience store, coffee shop, banks, restaurants, after school, doctor's office, and many more. The best location for different varieties of business.