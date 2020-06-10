All apartments in Brooklyn
231 Decatur Street

231 Decatur Street · (718) 290-2066
Location

231 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2 bedroom floor-through at 231 Decatur Street, in the heart of the Stuyvesant Heights historic district, just a short stroll to Peaches, Saraghina Bakery and Skal cafe. This gorgeous apartment has been recently renovated and features an open plan modern kitchen with brand new shaker style cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a dishwasher. There is also a new subway-tiled bathroom. The apartment features high ceilings a beautiful decorative fireplace mantel with original tile inserts. Building upgrades include shared laundry and storage in the basement. Do you enjoy doing barbecues or are you into gardening but don't have the outdoor space? Make it happen with your own private backyard for your enjoyment. Small pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Decatur Street have any available units?
231 Decatur Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Decatur Street have?
Some of 231 Decatur Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 231 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 231 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 231 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Decatur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
