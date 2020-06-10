Amenities

2 bedroom floor-through at 231 Decatur Street, in the heart of the Stuyvesant Heights historic district, just a short stroll to Peaches, Saraghina Bakery and Skal cafe. This gorgeous apartment has been recently renovated and features an open plan modern kitchen with brand new shaker style cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a dishwasher. There is also a new subway-tiled bathroom. The apartment features high ceilings a beautiful decorative fireplace mantel with original tile inserts. Building upgrades include shared laundry and storage in the basement. Do you enjoy doing barbecues or are you into gardening but don't have the outdoor space? Make it happen with your own private backyard for your enjoyment. Small pets will be considered.