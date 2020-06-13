231 Berry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities yoga

Your very own apartment in Prime Williamsburg! This adorable unit has all the old world charm of historic williamsburg, with original tin ceilings and hardwood floors, and a killer private outdoor space. The living space is equipped with a murphy bed in order to maximize the potential of the room. Heat/Hot Water/Electric/Gas are a flat $100 monthly fee, a huge discount from typical costs!Surrounded by the creme de la creme of Williamsburg including Nitehawk Cinema, Skinny Dennis, Egg, Kula Yoga, Blue Bottle Coffee, Aurora, Gelateria Gentile, and so much more!Available immediately, please call or e-mail today for a private appointment.