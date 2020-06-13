All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
231 Berry Street
231 Berry Street

231 Berry Street · (718) 422-2538
Location

231 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
yoga
Your very own apartment in Prime Williamsburg! This adorable unit has all the old world charm of historic williamsburg, with original tin ceilings and hardwood floors, and a killer private outdoor space. The living space is equipped with a murphy bed in order to maximize the potential of the room. Heat/Hot Water/Electric/Gas are a flat $100 monthly fee, a huge discount from typical costs!Surrounded by the creme de la creme of Williamsburg including Nitehawk Cinema, Skinny Dennis, Egg, Kula Yoga, Blue Bottle Coffee, Aurora, Gelateria Gentile, and so much more!Available immediately, please call or e-mail today for a private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Berry Street have any available units?
231 Berry Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 231 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Berry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 231 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 231 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 231 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
