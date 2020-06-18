All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
230 87th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
230 87th street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

230 87th street

230 87th Street · (917) 294-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

230 87th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come enjoy this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the wonderful Bay Ridge neighborhood! This warm, inviting home is rich with natural light which compliments the hardwood and parquet floors. The open, spacious property also comes with access to wonderful, private balcony with ample room for the whole family to enjoy the outside weather!Located right by the 86 Street R-Train Station, a short walk from the bustling businesses and restaurants of Bay Ridge and right across from a school, this property brings all the comforts of a private home with all the conveniences of an apartment right in the heart of Bay RidgeHeat included, good credit and income is requiredReach out now while it's still available for a showing, this property will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 230 87th street have any available units?
230 87th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 230 87th street currently offering any rent specials?
230 87th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 87th street pet-friendly?
No, 230 87th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 230 87th street offer parking?
No, 230 87th street does not offer parking.
Does 230 87th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 87th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 87th street have a pool?
No, 230 87th street does not have a pool.
Does 230 87th street have accessible units?
No, 230 87th street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 87th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 87th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 87th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 87th street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology