230 87th street.

Come enjoy this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the wonderful Bay Ridge neighborhood! This warm, inviting home is rich with natural light which compliments the hardwood and parquet floors. The open, spacious property also comes with access to wonderful, private balcony with ample room for the whole family to enjoy the outside weather!Located right by the 86 Street R-Train Station, a short walk from the bustling businesses and restaurants of Bay Ridge and right across from a school, this property brings all the comforts of a private home with all the conveniences of an apartment right in the heart of Bay RidgeHeat included, good credit and income is requiredReach out now while it's still available for a showing, this property will not last!