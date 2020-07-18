All apartments in Brooklyn
228 Malcolm X Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

228 Malcolm X Boulevard

228 Malcolm X Boulevard · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Malcolm X Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee & 1.5 Months Free2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Located in the heart of Historic Bedford-Stuyvesant, 228 Malcolm X is a brand new modern addition to one of Brooklyns most iconic and vibrant neighborhoods. Consisting of only 15 impeccably appointed one- and two-bedroom residences across 6 stories, this newly constructed elevator property offers you the unique opportunity to be the first resident to call this property home. With the perfect combination of spacious layouts, stunning designer finishes and a quintessential Brooklyn experience, 228 Malcolm X Blvd is the perfect new home.Conveniently located in the heart of the Stuyvesant Heights section of Bed Stuy, 228 Malcolm X offers sun-drenched interiors that boast: Navy & White Kitchen CabinetsWhite Subway BacksplashStainless Steel Kitchen AppliancesRed Oak Wood FlooringLarge Black Bathroom Tile FlooringCustom Medicine CabinetBlack Bathroom Fixtures All these details and more come ready for you to add your finishing touches to create the contemporary, picture-perfect home of your dreams. Note: Net price advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have any available units?
228 Malcolm X Boulevard has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have?
Some of 228 Malcolm X Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Malcolm X Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
228 Malcolm X Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Malcolm X Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard offers parking.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have a pool?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
