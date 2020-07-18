228 Malcolm X Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee & 1.5 Months Free2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Located in the heart of Historic Bedford-Stuyvesant, 228 Malcolm X is a brand new modern addition to one of Brooklyns most iconic and vibrant neighborhoods. Consisting of only 15 impeccably appointed one- and two-bedroom residences across 6 stories, this newly constructed elevator property offers you the unique opportunity to be the first resident to call this property home. With the perfect combination of spacious layouts, stunning designer finishes and a quintessential Brooklyn experience, 228 Malcolm X Blvd is the perfect new home.Conveniently located in the heart of the Stuyvesant Heights section of Bed Stuy, 228 Malcolm X offers sun-drenched interiors that boast: Navy & White Kitchen CabinetsWhite Subway BacksplashStainless Steel Kitchen AppliancesRed Oak Wood FlooringLarge Black Bathroom Tile FlooringCustom Medicine CabinetBlack Bathroom Fixtures All these details and more come ready for you to add your finishing touches to create the contemporary, picture-perfect home of your dreams. Note: Net price advertised