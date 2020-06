Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

All newly renovated huge 2br apartment in a private house. Newly renovated kitchen with separate dining area. Large spacious living room with newly polished hardwood floor. King size master bedroom. Second queen size. Pet friendly. Plenty of closets. Front facing terrace. Corner property with extremely easy parking. 1 block from Marine Park. Heat & hot water included. Great condition, apartment was recently renovated. For all you inquiries please contact the listing agent: Robert Shiryak (347)-908-7623. Appointments are conducted on a private basis, please call to schedule one today!